Blackpool building fire is attended by eight fire engines and closes Havelock Street
At 1:43am this morning, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that eight fire engines from Blackpool, St Annes, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood and Fulwood, the drone unit, the aerial ladder platform and command unit from Blackpool and Fulwood, were in attendance at a building fire on Havelock Street in Blackpool.
The Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, the crews found the building to be well alight.
"The affected area measures approximately 10 meters by 30 meters. Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, along with three main jets to tackle the fire.
"This incident has created a large smoke plume. If you can see or smell the smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed."
At 2:35pm, a Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of a road closure on Havelock Street, Blackpool. The road is closed due to a Fire. Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible. Residents in the immediate area please keep your windows closed."
As of 7:30am this morning, Havelock Street is shown to still be closed on the AA traffic map although the ongoing closure has not been confirmed.
In an update provided to the Gazette at 8:15am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident has now been reduced to two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform.
"Multi agency meetings are taking place this morning and a fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire."