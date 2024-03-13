Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a "runaway" electric car was boxed in by police and stopped on the M62.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles) at approximately 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Police previously said the driver of the Jaguar I-Pace called for help as he was unable to brake due to a "fault" with his car.

The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)

The motorist said he was driving home to Bolton after his first day at a new job in Ormskirk when his 2019 electric car started malfunctioning.

The runaway Jaguar sparked a huge police operation with a fleet of police closing off two lanes of the four-lane motorway so they could bring him to a safe stop.

Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) used specialist tactics to ram the vehicle, blocking it between a number of police vehicles, to eventually bring the car to a stop.

Following an investigation by officers, a 31-year-old man from Bolton was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

He was taken into police custody for questioning.

The force said an investigation supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) remained ongoing.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday, March 6 when officers from the force's Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

"An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is underway and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

"He has been taken into police custody to be questioned."

In a statement, Jaguar Land Rover said: "Following a detailed investigation in partnership with the Merseyside Police and other authorities, we understand an individual has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance, relating to the incident on the M62 on Wednesday, March 6.