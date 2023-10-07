Inquest set to open into death of Lytham attack victim Matthew Guthrie who was punched on night out
Police were called to a report of an assault in Henry Street at around 1.30am on Sunday, June 18.
Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered “serious head injuries” and sadly died in hospital on Monday (June 19).
A 20-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm) was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
He was later released on bail while enquiries continued.
An inquest into his death is set to open at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Office on Friday, November 24.
At the time of his death, Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them.
“This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0134 of June 18.