An inquest is set to open into the death of a man who was punched during a night out in Lytham

Police were called to a report of an assault in Henry Street at around 1.30am on Sunday, June 18.

Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered “serious head injuries” and sadly died in hospital on Monday (June 19).

A 20-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm) was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Matthew Guthrie suffered “serious head injuries” during an attack in Lytham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was later released on bail while enquiries continued.

An inquest into his death is set to open at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Office on Friday, November 24.

At the time of his death, Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them.

“This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward.”