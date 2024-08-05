Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A peaceful protestor has spoken out against the violence which ensued in Blackpool over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds gathered near Blackpool cenotaph on Saturday afternoon for a peaceful protest following a stabbing which killed three young girls in Southport last Monday.

However, violence ensued after thugs threw objects - including glass bottles - at the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A peaceful protester from Lytham, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was “disgusted” by the vandalism she witnessed.

Hundreds gathered near Blackpool cenotaph on Saturday afternoon for a peaceful protest | Contributed

She was also concerned that the message of the protest was lost as a result of the conflict.

“I was there because the government aren’t being transparent about who we’ve got here. It’s not about closing the borders to everybody,” she said.

“There are asylum seekers who abide by the law and have no criminal history. Why shouldn't they be able to stay here? They are supporting our laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about the people, it doesn’t matter about their religion or race, who are coming over here and are extremists who go against the law.”

She explained that when she arrived at 3pm, a two-minute silence was held for the victims of the stabbing and there was no animosity towards the police.

It was only when the thugs - some of whom were teenagers and children - and those fuelled by alcohol arrived that the disorder broke out.

Mounted officers in attendance as protesters descended on Blackpool Promenade | National World

She said: “I was embarrassed because that was not what we wanted to achieve or the message we wanted to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I witnessed people being racist. It was disgusting and I stood up against it. The protests are not about saying Muslims aren’t allowed here.

“It’s nothing to do with race or religion. What we’re saying is if you don’t abide by our British laws, then unfortunately you’re not welcome.

“We were getting called Nazis and it was horrible. You can’t tarnish someone with that name. We want safer streets, that’s all.”

Officers arrested 22 people after disorder broke out across the county over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 were arrested in Blackpool, one was arrested in Blackburn and another was arrested in Preston.

Four were later charged and 18 were bailed.

Violence ensued after a thugs threw objects - including glass bottles - at the police | Lucinda Herbert

Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police, said: “These charges reflect just how seriously we are taking these offences.

“The scenes in Blackpool we saw on Saturday, by those intent on causing disorder, has nothing to do with legitimate protest or the tragic events of last Monday.

“Be assured we will continue to police in such a way that puts the needs of our communities at the heart of everything that we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The far-right has drawn widespread condemnation as the organising force behind scenes of disorder in multiple towns and cities in the wake of the Southport stabbing.

False claims had spread online that the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Protesters descend on Blackpool Promenade | nw

Sir Keir held crisis talks with ministers on Saturday over the unrest, with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood telling colleagues “the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible”.

Faith leaders across Merseyside have called on communities to “remain calm and peaceful” in the aftermath of the Southport killings, saying some people “have sought to use the tragedy to create division and hate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint statement signed by several faith leaders said: “Division can destroy the very relationships and environment that we depend upon every day of our lives and there is no place for hate in our communities.

“It can – and has – left communities in fear and has put people in danger.”