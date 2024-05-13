Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large cannabis farm was discovered in Blackpool town centre.

Officers were called to the cannabis grow in Adelaide Street, next to the Winter Gardens and Houndshill Shopping Centre, at 2.56am on Saturday.

Patrols remained at the address through the night before the grow was dismantled the following day.

The electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West engineers were called out to make the building safe.

A large cannabis farm was dismantled by Lancashire Police in Adelaide Street, Blackpool on Saturday (May 11). Picture: Submitted

Two men, a 21-year-old from Blackpool and an 18-year-old from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and burglary. The pair have since been bailed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address on Adelaide Street at 2.56am on Saturday (May 11).

Officers attended and found a large cannabis farm.

“We arrested two men. One man, 18, from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and was later bailed whilst our enquiries continue.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and was later released with no further action.

“A second man, 21, from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and was later bailed whilst our enquiries continue.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with the intent to supply drugs, and was later released with no further action.