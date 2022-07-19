When the landlord went to the property to read meters he heard a noise.

He looked in a bedroom and found 42-year-oldJohn Clegg resting on a bed .

Police were called and Clegg was arrested Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Clegg, of no fixed address, admitted burgling the flat on Penny Street, Lancaster, and criminal damage to a lock worth £150.

Clegg read a letter about himself and his plans for the future which include going to University to study for a degree.

Magistrates said they had been impressed by Clegg’s letter and did not send him to prison.

Clegg thanked them for sentencing him to a one year community punishment with 25 rehabilitation days.

He must pay £300 in fines and compensation.

A man 's heavy use of the accelerator as he tried to drive a car off a kerb alerted police.

When officers approached Adam Campbell, he assaulted one of them.

Campbell, 30, of Edenvale, Lancaster admitted assault. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to provide a sample of breath .

He admitted driving without insurance and a separate charge of criminal damage to a lock.

He was given a one year community punishment with a drug rehabilitation order.

He must pay £240 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for a year.

A drunken argument between a Blackpool manand his girlfriend ended in an assault.

Magistrates heard how 33-year-old Daniel Debono chased the woman.

Howeve,r he was carrying a bottle at the time. He fell on her and she suffered one inch cut.

The accused admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis.

Sentence was adjourned for three weeks so that probation reports can be prepared on him.

A Blackpool man alleged to have burgled houses whilst occupants were inside has been sent for Crown Court trial .

Aaron Heaney will go before Preston Crown Court on August 1.

Heaney, 28, of Falmouth Road faces two burglary charges and one attempt burglary on property in Ayrton Road.

He is further charged with possessing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.