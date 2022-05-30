Two more Fylde men have appeared at court in connection with the police investigation into speeding ticket fraud.

Lewis Crossan, 26, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, is charged with perverting the course of justice by using false names.

Michael Moran, 64, of Heeley Road, St Annes, is charged with perverting the course of justice by nominating a different person three times as using his vehicle.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Both men were sent on bail for trial at Preston Crown Court where they will appear on June 29.

A man has appeared at court charged with committing four house burglaries in Lytham St Annes.

Forty-seven-year-old David Tierney, of All Saints Road, St Annes, is alleged to have targeted homes when owners were on holiday.

Stolen in the crimes were high Class watches, jewellery,cash and clothing .

Tierney did not make a bail application via his lawyer Mitch Sarangi when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He is also charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin.

He was sent to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on June 29.

A man has appeared in court charged with breaching a restraining order which forbids him from going within 100 metres of any Coral bookmakers.

Proceedings against Lee McDonald, 49, of Burlington Road, Blackpool, were adjourned by Blackpool Magistrates.

The restraining order was imposed without time length at Preston Crown Court on May 5.

He was bailed until June 22.

A man arrested after a ro in Blackpool's town centre McDonalds was found with a knife.

However, Blackpool Magistrates were told that the knife had not been used during the fast food outlet incident.

In fact Colin Holmes, 43, of Meadow View, Great Plumpton, had found the kitchen knife on the pavement after leaving McDinakds on Bank Hey Street.

“This was after the incident in McDonalds no patrons or the public were at risk,” his lawyer Brett Chappell told Blackpool Magistrates.

He said police had been called to the area after Holmes had been in McDonalds and had a verbal altercation with a man who had previously assaulted him .His client had admitted having the knife in public

Sentencing Holmes to 16 weeks jail, suspended for a year, Bench chair Christopher Hurst told Holmes: “It has only been the representation on your behalf by your lawyer which means you are no going straight to prison having a knife in public is a serious offence in this day and age.”

Holes must also do 20 rehabilitation days and pay £213 costs.

A man has been bailed by Blackpool Magistrates on a hotel assault charge.

Craig Bibby, 41, of Draperfield, Chorley, is alleged to have assaulted a fellow guest at The Ruskin Hotel.

He is also charged with stealing £25 from the victim,