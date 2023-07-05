News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood Town insist it's business as usual after owner Andy Pilley is jailed for 13 years for fraud

Fleetwood Town insist it is business as usual after owner Andy Pilley was jailed for 13 years.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST

Pilley and three associates, his sister Michelle Davidson and colleagues Lee Qualter and Joel Chapman, were sent to prison for a total of 26 years at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.

An eight-month trial found the quartet guilty of an elaborate fraud plot that saw them mis-sell energy contracts to the tune of £15million.

Andy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 yearsAndy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 years
After being found guilty by a jury in May, Pilley stepped down as both chairman and director of the League One club he had bankrolled from non-league to the third tier of English football over the last two decades. Fleetwood had already announced the club were in discussions surrounding a change of ownership and control which remain ongoing.

Following his sentencing this week, Town issued a further statement: “Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving former club chairman, Andy Pilley. The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Fleetwood Town FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal. Fleetwood Town remain in communication with the EFL and will be making no further comment at this time.”

The club returned to pre-season training this month ahead of the new League One season and just hours after their owner was imprisoned saw off partner club Waterford, also owned by Pilley, 5-1 in a friendly in Ireland.

He also owns lower league sides in South Africa and the UAE as part of a plan for Fleetwood to be part of a multi-club global network, a template used successfully by Manchester City amongst others.

Andy Pilley celebrates Fleetwood's promotion to League One back in 2015Andy Pilley celebrates Fleetwood's promotion to League One back in 2015
Waterford issued an almost identical statement to sister club Fleetwood on their website regarding Pilley’s jail term.

It read: “Waterford Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving owner Andy Pilley. The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Waterford FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal. The club will make no further comment at this time.”