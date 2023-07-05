An eight-month trial found the quartet guilty of an elaborate fraud plot that saw them mis-sell energy contracts to the tune of £15million.

Andy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being found guilty by a jury in May, Pilley stepped down as both chairman and director of the League One club he had bankrolled from non-league to the third tier of English football over the last two decades. Fleetwood had already announced the club were in discussions surrounding a change of ownership and control which remain ongoing.

Following his sentencing this week, Town issued a further statement: “Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving former club chairman, Andy Pilley. The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Fleetwood Town FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal. Fleetwood Town remain in communication with the EFL and will be making no further comment at this time.”

The club returned to pre-season training this month ahead of the new League One season and just hours after their owner was imprisoned saw off partner club Waterford, also owned by Pilley, 5-1 in a friendly in Ireland.

He also owns lower league sides in South Africa and the UAE as part of a plan for Fleetwood to be part of a multi-club global network, a template used successfully by Manchester City amongst others.

Andy Pilley celebrates Fleetwood's promotion to League One back in 2015

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterford issued an almost identical statement to sister club Fleetwood on their website regarding Pilley’s jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad