The club statement comes a week after Pilley was convicted of fraud charges on Friday May 19, following an eight month trial.

Fleetwood Town’s statement, released this afternoon (May 26), said: “Steve Curwood, who has been the Club’s CEO for 15 years, will be appointed Interim Chairman with current Vice Chairman Phil Brown to join the board as a director.

“The Club have this week entered discussions with the EFL in relation to requirements surrounding a change of ownership and control.

Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley

"The Club would also like to clarify there will be no other changes to the board before the planned change of ownership.

“In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate business as usual and will make a further announcement in due course.”

The League One club has assured supporters that the court verdict against Pilley, following the trial at Preston Crown Court, will not affect the running of the football set up, which had put plans in place in the event of a conviction.

Pilley was found guilty of fraud charges on Friday May 19 and has been remanded in custody, prior to sentence set for Monday, July 3.

Those charges relate to his energy contracts operation, under the umbrella group BES, and are not connected to the football club.

According to details listed with Companies House, Pilley, who remain chairman, has terminated his status as a director of the club, as of May 23.

Newly appointed as a director of the club, whose trading name is Fleetwood Wanderers Ltd, is Philip Brown, who took up at the post on May 24.

Andy Pilley’s son and daughter - Jamie Pilley and Melissa Pilley - were also appointed directors on May 22 but the following day that arrangement was terminated, meaning they are no longer directors.

Pilley, aged 52, of Wyre Road in Thornton, was found guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading – including causing or allowing fraudulent mis-selling of energy supply contracts and concealing this from customers and Ofgem and/or the Energy Ombudsman

He was also convicted of being concerned in an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another – namely the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.