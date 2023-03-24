He is best known as the owner and chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, a football club he dramatically transformed from a minor non league outfit with the barest of facilities to a club comfortably holding its own in League One, based in a fine modern football stadium. The club enjoyed five promotions in eight extraordinary years and has developed a community trust which is active in many ways across Fleetwood and Wyre.

Outside football, he is known as the boss of a number of businesses which sell energy supply contracts, dealing in both gas and electricity, under the umbrella name Business Energy Supplies (BES).

Who is Andy Pilley?

Fleetwood Town chairman and businessman Andy Pilley

The 52 year old businessman lives in Thornton and grew up in the Anchorsholme area of Cleveleys. In 2011 the businessman, then a father of three, married Gemma Caton in a lavish civil ceremony at Highbury Stadium.

As a young man he was taken on by energy firm Enron but the business collapsed and he was left unemployed. He then founded his own utilities brokerage business, BES (Business Energy Solutions), spotting an opportunity during the deregulation in the UK energy market.

In February 2005, a gas supply licence was approved for Business Energy Solutions Ltd and a gas shipper licence granted by Ofgem three years later. The following year, an electricity licence was granted for BES Commercial Electricity Ltd in 2009, with both companies now form the BES Utilities group).

Since then, the companies have seen significant growth, and they are now one of the largest employers on the Fylde coast, with over 200 staff based at their Head Office in Fleetwood. Mr Pilley is also the managing director of independent utility sales agency network Commercial Power as well as Card Saver for BES Metering Services, The Leisure Channel, and Breck Apartments Blackpool. He is currently on trial at Preston Crown Court, accused of fraud. The trial was this week adjourned after one of the defendants fell ill.

How did Andy Pilley make his fortune?