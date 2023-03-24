The case first got under way in the Court 2 of Preston’s old Sessions House on October 11 last year and was initially expected to last until just after New Year. However, the case has faced several adjournments and is lasting longer than initially anticipated.

Why has the Andy Pilley fraud trial been adjourned again and when will the case resume?

Proceedings, now into their fifth month, were halted this week after one of the defendants reported they were ill and unable to attend. The jury has been discharged and it is expected that evidence will resume next week, from Monday March 27. Preston Crown Court officials confirmed the trial had been adjourned but did not reveal which of the four defendants was unwell.

Andy Pilley attending his fraud trial at Preston

What is Andy Pilley accused of?

Fleetwood Town FC owner Mr Pilley, 52, from Thornton, is accused of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Mr Pilley’s sister, Michelle Davidson, 49, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys faces two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one of being concerned with the retention of criminal property. Lee Qualter, 52, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, faces one allegation of running a company with the intent to defraud.

Joel Chapman, 38, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, who also had a Poulton address, is accused of aiding false representation by coercing staff to dupe customers. All four deny the allegations against them.

Who is Andy Pilley and how did he make his fortune?