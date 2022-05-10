Silverware at home and abroad for Fleetwood Town and UAE sister club Fleetwood United

Fleetwood United celebrate their promotion.

Fleetwood United was launched in Dubai at the beginning of this season by Town owner Andy Pilley.

Pilley was interested in forming a club in the UAE, though the selection process for clubs to be accepted into the country’s league structure was difficult – 500 clubs applied and few spaces were available.

Fleetwood United were chosen and entered the UAE Third Division, a competition split into two.

Owner Andy Pilley is celebrated by the Fleetwood United players on their promotion Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN

They won eight of their 10 games to finish top on their side of the league.

The top two from both sides contested the play-offs, in which the Dubai Cods won both legs against Sport Support 2-1.

That has put them through to Friday’s grand final against Gulf United to determine the champions of the UAE Third Division, though both sides will be promoted.

Pilley went out to watch Fleetwood United in the play-offs, as did CEO Steve Curwood.

Closer to home, there was also some silverware for goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who was named the Cod Army’s community player of the year for 2021/22.