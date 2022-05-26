Parents were alarmed when schools notified them of a ‘suspicious incident’ involving a man in a white taxi who allegedly approached a boy near West View Heath Village in Broadway on Tuesday (May 24).

According to the schoolboy, the man gestured at the youngster, with the child fearing the man was inviting him to get into his car as he walked home alone.

It was reported to police and officers were able to identify the driver and speak to him about what happened.

St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Primary School in Fleetwood notified parents after a boy reported being ushered towards a 'white taxi' near West View health centre on Tuesday (May 24)

Following an investigation, officers believe the incident was simply a misunderstanding.

A police spokesman said: “Earlier this week we became aware of a report a man in a taxi had asked a child to get into his vehicle in Fleetwood.

“Following further investigation and a review of CCTV, we have spoken to the driver and are satisfied this was a misunderstanding.

“The driver had made a hand signal to the child as he was about to park his car. No offence took place.

“The initial report was made in good faith and we would like to reassure parents regarding any concerns they may have.

“We take all reports seriously and would continue to encourage people to come forward should they be concerned.”

But police are stepping up patrols in Blackpool after a woman grabbed two toddlers near a nursery yesterday (Wednesday, May 25).