Police patrols stepped up after woman grabs little boy outside Blackpool nursery

A frightened mum called police at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 25) after the woman grabbed the hand of her three-year-old boy in Clevedon Road.

The woman – described as white, tall, medium to slim build, with dyed red hair and wearing a black jacket and black joggers – fled when confronted by the boy’s mum.

Another mum told the Gazette that a woman matching her description tried to grab her daughter’s hand in the same area whilst walking to nursery yesterday morning.

“It happened while I was waiting to take my daughter into her nursery on Egerton Road,” said Jordan Carey.

“Some woman tried to grab her hand. Luckily me and my friend caught her before anything serious happened.

"I’m so thankful the nursery was there to support us and listen to us.”

Lancashire Police say an investigation is underway into the ‘suspicious incident’ and enquiries are ongoing to trace the woman.

The force added that patrols have been stepped up in the Claremont area, near Kids Planet Day Nursery and Westminster Primary School.

Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of the incident and are keen to trace the woman involved.

“We would ask that she make contact with us as soon as possible.

“Reassurance patrols have been deployed to the area and there will be a visible policing presence in the area in the coming days.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident contact us. I would also ask that if you were in the area and have dashcam footage contact us.”