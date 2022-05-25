The boy said he was approached by a man in a ‘white taxi’ who invited the youngster into his car near West View Heath Village in Broadway at around 3.45pm.

St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Primary School said the boy got away safe and reported the sinister encounter to his parents.

Police have been informed and schools are advising pupils to remain vigilant when walking to and from school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolboy said a man in a 'white taxi' tried to lure him into his car near West View Health Centre yesterday (Tuesday, May 24)

It follows a similar incident involving a schoolgirl on her way home from Shakespeare Primary School the other week.

The school messaged parents to warn them after the girl said she was stopped by a man and a woman in a white van who offered her sweets.