The boy said he was approached by a man in a ‘white taxi’ who invited the youngster into his car near West View Heath Village in Broadway at around 3.45pm.
St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Primary School said the boy got away safe and reported the sinister encounter to his parents.
Police have been informed and schools are advising pupils to remain vigilant when walking to and from school.
It follows a similar incident involving a schoolgirl on her way home from Shakespeare Primary School the other week.
The school messaged parents to warn them after the girl said she was stopped by a man and a woman in a white van who offered her sweets.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.