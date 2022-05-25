Fleetwood schools warning after man tries to lure children into his car near West View

Schools in Fleetwood are warning children about a man who tried to lure a boy into a car as he walked home yesterday (Tuesday, May 24).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:06 am

The boy said he was approached by a man in a ‘white taxi’ who invited the youngster into his car near West View Heath Village in Broadway at around 3.45pm.

St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Primary School said the boy got away safe and reported the sinister encounter to his parents.

Police have been informed and schools are advising pupils to remain vigilant when walking to and from school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The schoolboy said a man in a 'white taxi' tried to lure him into his car near West View Health Centre yesterday (Tuesday, May 24)

Read More

Read More
Dogs for sale: The dog breeds most wanted by Lancashire thieves and their averag...

It follows a similar incident involving a schoolgirl on her way home from Shakespeare Primary School the other week.

The school messaged parents to warn them after the girl said she was stopped by a man and a woman in a white van who offered her sweets.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.