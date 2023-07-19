Adam Diver, a Psychological Welfare Practitioner, had his bike stolen from the side of The Mount View Practice in Dock Street on Wednesday (July 19),

It was taken from the locked bike shelter located to the left of the building between 9am and 2pm.

Practice Manager Helen Carter said: “Adam is well-known to the community of Fleetwood for his fundraising for mental health charities and veterans roles, and in his previous role with our PCN Social Prescribing Team.

Adam Diver became the first person to swim from the UK to the Isle of Man (Credit: The Big Swim Team/ SWNS)

“He uses his bike to visit our patients and the local community.

“Please if any one saw anything or knows where his bike is, report using the crime reference number LC-20230719-0873.”

The bike is a white, single speed racer with Mavic wheels, red bar tape, black component parts and a black seat.

It was taken from the locked bike shelter located to the left of The Mount View Practice (Credit: Google)

Former army captain Adam Diver made history by becoming the first person to swim from the UK to the Isle of Man in May.

Diver – who raised more than £12,000 – swam 32 miles (51km) across the Irish Sea from St Bees in Cumbria to the island, setting off on May 29.

The money he raised went to the Healthier Heroes charity, a Burnley-based charity which helps homeless veterans get off the streets.

Adam, who is a trustee of the charity, was regularly stung by jellyfish during the swim, but he had key support from a back-up team including a medic, two kayakers and an engineer.

Speaking after the swim, he said: “The most difficult part was when I was half way across, when I couldn’t see England behind me or the Isle of Man ahead.

"I was stuck in the middle of the Irish Sea and that felt tough, mentally.

“Having the team with me was a massive help.

“When I could finally see the Isle of Man it was brilliant and so was getting onto dry land!”