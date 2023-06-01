News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Fleetwood man Adam Diver makes history becoming first person to swim from UK to the Isle of Man

A Fleetwood man has made history by becoming the first person to swim from the UK to the Isle of Man, raising more than £12,000 for a Lancashire mental health charity.
By Richard Hunt
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:04 BST

Former army captain Adam Diver, 46, swam 32 miles (51km) across the Irish Sea from St Bees in Cumbria to the island, setting off on Monday May 29.

Apart from setting himself the challenge, Adam was keen to raise awareness and vital funds for Healthier Heroes CIC, a Burnley-based charity which helps homeless veterans get off the streets and improve their.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam, who is a trustee of the charity, had to content with stinging jellyfish for much of the swim, but he had key support from a back-up team including a medic, two kayakers and an engineer.

Adam Diver (right) is interviewed after his history-making swimAdam Diver (right) is interviewed after his history-making swim
Adam Diver (right) is interviewed after his history-making swim
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool Dance Festival - A look inside the world's most famous ballroom compet...

This success was all the sweeter because Adam was forced to abandon an earlier attempt last year because of bad weather.

Adam, who works at Fleetwood Health Centre as a mental health practitioner, said: “The most difficult part was when I was half way across, when I couldn’t see England behind me or the Isle of Man ahead.

"I was stuck in the middle of the Irish Sea and that felt tough, mentally.

Adam Diver with the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John LorimerAdam Diver with the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer
Adam Diver with the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer

"Having the team with me was a massive help.

Hide Ad

"When I could finally see the Isle of Man it was brilliant and so was getting onto dry land!”

Hide Ad

Adam, who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia during his army career, trained for the challenge by swimming in a wave pool at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, where he also works.

Being stung on his feet and hands by lion’s mane jellyfish and swimming ‘face first’ into a jellyfish did not phase Adam, who was determined to complete the challenge after last year’s disappointment.

The fitness enthusiast is no stranger to swimming challenges - has began swimming when he was five and represented Great Britain at the 2021 Europe Triathlon Championship.

His ambitious challenge was not lost on the Manx folk.

Hide Ad

After he recovered from the ardours of the epic swim, he and the team were invited to take tea and cake with the the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer

The GoFundMe page to support Healthier Heroes can be found here.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashireIrish Sea