Former army captain Adam Diver, 46, swam 32 miles (51km) across the Irish Sea from St Bees in Cumbria to the island, setting off on Monday May 29.

Apart from setting himself the challenge, Adam was keen to raise awareness and vital funds for Healthier Heroes CIC, a Burnley-based charity which helps homeless veterans get off the streets and improve their.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, who is a trustee of the charity, had to content with stinging jellyfish for much of the swim, but he had key support from a back-up team including a medic, two kayakers and an engineer.

Adam Diver (right) is interviewed after his history-making swim

This success was all the sweeter because Adam was forced to abandon an earlier attempt last year because of bad weather.

Adam, who works at Fleetwood Health Centre as a mental health practitioner, said: “The most difficult part was when I was half way across, when I couldn’t see England behind me or the Isle of Man ahead.

"I was stuck in the middle of the Irish Sea and that felt tough, mentally.

Adam Diver with the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer

"Having the team with me was a massive help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I could finally see the Isle of Man it was brilliant and so was getting onto dry land!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia during his army career, trained for the challenge by swimming in a wave pool at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, where he also works.

Being stung on his feet and hands by lion’s mane jellyfish and swimming ‘face first’ into a jellyfish did not phase Adam, who was determined to complete the challenge after last year’s disappointment.

The fitness enthusiast is no stranger to swimming challenges - has began swimming when he was five and represented Great Britain at the 2021 Europe Triathlon Championship.

His ambitious challenge was not lost on the Manx folk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he recovered from the ardours of the epic swim, he and the team were invited to take tea and cake with the the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer