The owner didn’t realise what was wrong with her pet, until the big metal bullet showed up on an x-ray the following day.

Lauren Lloyd had taken the poorly cat to be examined by the vet, where the shocking discovery was made.

He was rushed to surgery where the object was removed from his paw.

A cat was shot by an air rifle. Inset: X-ray of the bullet and the actual bullet after it was removed from the cat's paw.

Lauren said: “Luckily he'll make a full recovery but he's in a lot of pain.”

He is having to wear a cast at all times on his foot, as well as a cone collar.

She believes the car was shot near Martin Institute or on the small field at the back of it.

Lauren, who owns two other cats, added: “We were in absolute shock that someone could do such a thing to one of our boys and it makes me feel sick that this person is still out there and could possibly harm him again, one of our other cats or someone else's.”

A post was shared on Facebook, where other cat owners shared similar incidents involving air rifles.

Wendy Mulela is the founder and trustee of Homeward Bound, a charity that reunites lost pets with their owners. She told the Gazette: “Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in animal abuse, neglect and abandonment in our areas. We need appropriate deterrents, including meaningful prosecutions for perpetrators of offences against animals.

Everyone at Homeward Bound wishes the cat who was shot a speedy recovery.”

