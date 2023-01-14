A couple who set up Blackpool's first cat cafe to combine their love of felines and years of hospitality experience are celebrating a milestone for their new business.

Rick Marsh, 32, and Katie Buchanan, 28, launched Cafe Meow on Birley Street in October – and they’ve already helped to rehome 20 cats in need of adoption.

The couple, who met at The Velvet Coaster where they worked as managers for around five years, decided to use their experience of working in a Promenade pub to open up their own business.

"It’s the best thing we’ve done,” said Rick.

"The cafe has been really busy and we’ve had 20 adoptions, with the 21st adoption expected on Tuesday."

The couple, from South Shore, work with local charities and mental health groups with the aim of the cafe benefitting both the cats and visitors.

Rick added: "We work with care homes and mental health groups so people can meet and greet the kitties as a form of therapy. Spending time with the cats can help people who have anxiety or other mental health issues. It's very relaxing with calming music; it's so relaxing that some people end up falling asleep with a cat sat on their lap!"

Rick Marsh and Katie Buchanan opened Cafe Meow in Birley Street

Twenty cats have now been adopted from Cafe Meow, with the 21st adoption expected on Tuesday

The cats live at Cafe Meow full time, with a member of staff at the premises to look after them 24/7.

Rick, 32, and Katie, 28, who have their own pet cat called Ava at their home, opened the cafe after years of working in the hospitality industry. They work with charities Tender Paws and Blackpool Cats in Care to showcase cats that are looking to be adopted.