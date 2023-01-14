Cafe Meow in pictures: Blackpool's first cat cafe helps to find loving, new homes for 20 cats
A couple who set up Blackpool's first cat cafe to combine their love of felines and years of hospitality experience are celebrating a milestone for their new business.
Rick Marsh, 32, and Katie Buchanan, 28, launched Cafe Meow on Birley Street in October – and they’ve already helped to rehome 20 cats in need of adoption.
The couple, who met at The Velvet Coaster where they worked as managers for around five years, decided to use their experience of working in a Promenade pub to open up their own business.
"It’s the best thing we’ve done,” said Rick.
"The cafe has been really busy and we’ve had 20 adoptions, with the 21st adoption expected on Tuesday."
The couple, from South Shore, work with local charities and mental health groups with the aim of the cafe benefitting both the cats and visitors.
Rick added: "We work with care homes and mental health groups so people can meet and greet the kitties as a form of therapy. Spending time with the cats can help people who have anxiety or other mental health issues. It's very relaxing with calming music; it's so relaxing that some people end up falling asleep with a cat sat on their lap!"
Take a look at our pictures from Cafe Meow here: