The operation took place over the October 2022 half term and involved increased patrols, visits to known suspects, reassurance visits and more.

As a result of the operation, police said reported crime in the area was reduced by 34 per cent and reported incidents are down by 20 per cent.

A number of arrests were made throughout the operation, and various referrals were submitted to partner agencies for further support and intervention.

Sgt Gemma Barr, from Blackpool Police, said “This intensive operation will hopefully reassure the Brunswick community that behaviours witnessed in recent weeks and months will not be tolerated.

“Action will be taken, and offenders will be prosecuted.

“Your local policing team will continue to work with third-sector and partners to support and offer diversionary activities, provide necessary support to safeguard the community and reduce offending. But where necessary and appropriate, we will use all powers available to us to enforce and offenders will be arrested.”

Police officers in Blackpool have recently run a ten-day operation over the October 2022 half term, focusing on anti-social behaviour in the Brunswick area

The crackdown came after residents in the area told police they were scared to leave their homes at night and windows were regularly being smashed by ‘feral’ youths.

One stated: “People having to live with boarded up windows, having to deal with the youths breaking into their building and still nothing done.

“Residents are sick of telling you the issue but then being ignored or patronised.”

The same resident added: “They break into premises and when asked to leave laugh and say ‘what you going to do, call the police?’.

"It’s beyond a joke now. We either bow down to them or we get stones thrown at us or windows, doors, wires ripped out in the buildings.”

Another resident stated: “I think collectively we have voiced our concerns many times and been consistently ignored, with crime spiralling out of control.

"I think we are all thoroughly fed up of the inaction of the police where obvious crime is occurring.”

