News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool teenager suffers broken jaw after being punched in Watson Road Park

A teenage boy suffered a broken jaw after being attacked in a park in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 17-year-old was assaulted at around 6pm on Monday (October 31) at Watson Road Park in South Shore.

He was punched in the face and taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch.

The 17-year-old was assaulted at around 6pm on Monday (October 31) at Watson Road Park in South Shore

Most Popular

Read More
Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool man Glen Clark

“Were you in the park and witnessed the assault? Did you see anyone in the area around the time?,” said police spokesman.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 – quoting log 1272 of October 31.

The 17-year-old was punched in the face at around 6pm on Monday (October 31) at Watson Road Park in South Shore