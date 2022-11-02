Blackpool teenager suffers broken jaw after being punched in Watson Road Park
A teenage boy suffered a broken jaw after being attacked in a park in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
The 17-year-old was assaulted at around 6pm on Monday (October 31) at Watson Road Park in South Shore.
He was punched in the face and taken to hospital with a broken jaw.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch.
“Were you in the park and witnessed the assault? Did you see anyone in the area around the time?,” said police spokesman.