Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool man Glen Clark

A police search is under way for a missing man in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 11:25am

Glen Clark, 30, is missing from home and police say they are becoming “really concerned” about him.

He is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

If you have any information about where Glen is, call 101, quoting log number 1339 of November 1. For immediate sightings, call 999

He left home between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday (November 1) and was last seen wearing a grey and black hoodie, light grey shorts and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Glen’s whereabouts can call 101, quoting log 1339 of November 1.

For immediate sightings, call 999.