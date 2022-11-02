Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool man Glen Clark
A police search is under way for a missing man in Blackpool.
2nd Nov 2022, 11:25am
Glen Clark, 30, is missing from home and police say they are becoming “really concerned” about him.
He is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.
He left home between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday (November 1) and was last seen wearing a grey and black hoodie, light grey shorts and black trainers.
Anyone with information about Glen’s whereabouts can call 101, quoting log 1339 of November 1.