Cleveleys man in Blackpool Magistrates' Court over historic sex offences

A 51-year-old Cleveleys man has appeared at court charged with historic sex offences.

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:01am

Ian Drayton, of Wood Green Drive, faces six allegations of sexual assault on the same boy aged under fourteen.

Drayton denied the offences when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, February 21).

The assaults are said to have taken place in Fleetwood between 1990 and 1991.

He was bailed and sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, March 21.