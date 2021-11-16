CCTV appeal after man hospitalised with multiple 'serious injuries' after stabbing in Blackpool town centre

Police said they were called to a report a man had been stabbed in Topping Street at around 9.10pm on October 30.

A man in his 30s was found with "serious chest and arm injuries" after emergency services rushed to the scene.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the man had earlier been attacked in Church Street, close to the William Hill betting shop, following an investigation.

CCTV enquiries have identified four people officers would like to question in connection with the offence.

DC Mark Whittle, of Blackpool CID, said: "We want to identify these individuals after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault in Blackpool.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Blackpool which left a man with serious injuries are appealing for information to identify these four men (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We would ask people to look at the footage carefully.

"I am sure someone will know who these men are."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1456 of October 30.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.