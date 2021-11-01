Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in Blackpool town centre
A man in his 30s was hospitalised with multiple stab wounds following an attack in Blackpool town centre.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Topping Street at around 9.15pm on Saturday, October 30.
A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his chest and arm after officers attended the scene.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition was not described as life-threatening.
"No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 1456 of October 30.
Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
