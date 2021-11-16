Moor Park rape suspect released as detectives make further enquiries
A 19-year-old suspected of raping a woman in Blackpool's Moor Park has been released 'pending further enquiries', say police.
The man, from Poulton, was arrested after a 19-year-old woman told police she had been attacked in the park last week (Tuesday, November 9).
The next day, police arrested the man on suspicion of rape and he was taken into custody for questioning.
He has since been bailed "pending further enquiries", said a Lancashire Police spokesman.
The force said its "investigation is ongoing" and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 706 of November 10.
