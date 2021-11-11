Man arrested after woman is raped in Blackpool's Moor Park

The 19-year-old told police she had been attacked in the park on Tuesday evening (November 9) and reported the assault the following day.

Lancashire Police have arrested a man, aged 19, from Poulton. He remains in custody where is being held on suspicion of rape.

A police spokesman said: "The woman – aged 19 – said she had been sexually assaulted by a man in Moor Park on Tuesday evening (November 9)

Pic: Google

"A 19-year-old man from Poulton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody."

The force said "enquiries are ongoing" and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 706 of November 10.

