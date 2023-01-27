CCTV appeal after balaclava-clad gang slash teenage boy’s face with ‘unknown large weapon’ in Blackpool
A teenage boy was slashed across the face with a “large weapon” after he was approached by a masked gang in Blackpool.
The victim was riding his bike as part of a group when they were approached by four masked people between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday (January 24).
The gang then chased the victim before slashing his face with an “unknown large weapon” and fleeing the scene – possibly taking the victim’s bike.
Police on Friday (January 27) released a CCTV image of four people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
“We realise the quality is not the best but they will know who they are from their clothing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured the teenagers either before or after the incident has taken place.”
Three of the suspects were wearing dark-coloured puffer coats, the fourth wore a royal blue coat and a red scarf.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1359 of January 24.