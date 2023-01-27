The victim was riding his bike as part of a group when they were approached by four masked people between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday (January 24).

The gang then chased the victim before slashing his face with an “unknown large weapon” and fleeing the scene – possibly taking the victim’s bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on Friday (January 27) released a CCTV image of four people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police want to identify these four people after a teenage boy was slashed across the face with a weapon in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We realise the quality is not the best but they will know who they are from their clothing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured the teenagers either before or after the incident has taken place.”

Three of the suspects were wearing dark-coloured puffer coats, the fourth wore a royal blue coat and a red scarf.