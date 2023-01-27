Arrest made after ‘abusive drunk man attempts to steal from Blackpool petrol station’ before ‘smashing car window’
A drunken man reportedly became aggressive after attempting to steal from a petrol station in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:50pm
A number of police vehicles were spotted at the Shell petrol station in Talbot Road at around 4.45am on Friday (January 27).
Officers later confirmed they were called to a report a drunk man had become aggressive after attempting to steal things from the garage.
The man also allegedly smashed a car window during the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing police.