Arrest made after ‘abusive drunk man attempts to steal from Blackpool petrol station’ before ‘smashing car window’

A drunken man reportedly became aggressive after attempting to steal from a petrol station in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:50pm

A number of police vehicles were spotted at the Shell petrol station in Talbot Road at around 4.45am on Friday (January 27).

Officers later confirmed they were called to a report a drunk man had become aggressive after attempting to steal things from the garage.

The man also allegedly smashed a car window during the incident.

A drunken man reportedly became aggressive after attempting to steal from the Shell petrol station in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing police.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning.