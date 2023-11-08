Cannabis farm worth ‘£150,000’ discovered in Fleetwood property after police notice ‘strong smell’
Officers on patrol in Fleetwood noticed a strong smell of cannabis and some “suspicious electrical wiring” in Victoria Street on Tuesday evening (November 7).
Police subsequently discovered a significant cannabis grow with over 100 plants after gaining access to a property on the street.
The plants have an estimated value of up to £150,000.
Electricity North West attended the property to make the area safe due to concerns with the electricity being bypassed.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
It came after £15,000 worth of cannabis was found stashed in a car boot in Copse Road on October 31.
A man, 44, from Fleetwood, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
He was later bailed until January 30, 2024.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, contact police by calling 101 or reporting it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.