A man was arrested after £15,000 worth of cannabis was found stashed in a car boot in Fleetwood.

A large quantity of cannabis with an estimated value of £15,000 was found after police stopped a car in Copse Road on October 31.

A man, 44, from Fleetwood, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was later bailed until January 30, 2024.

Chief Insp Dave Hannan said: “This was a great proactive stop by officers who uncovered a significant quantity of cannabis.

“Drugs, and the criminalities surrounding them, can have a significant impact on local communities and we are dedicated to tackling these issues.

“We will not tolerate drugs in Fleetwood and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, contact police by calling 101 or reporting it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.