News you can trust since 1873
Cleveleys Jubilee Gardens fire under investigation says Lancashire Police

An investigation is under way after a blaze broke out at a worksite in Cleveleys last night (Sunday, November 5).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Eight fire engines and around thirty firefighters were called to the scene at Jubilee Gardens car park near the seafront at around 7.30pm on Sunday (November 5).

The fire reportedly involved a number of construction vehicles in the car park which is closed while work takes place on Cleveleys’ sea defences.

The car park was secured with fencing after it was closed to the public at the beginning of October while it is used as a base for contractors carrying out upgrades to the sea defences. It will remain closed until Easter next year.

The fire broke out at Jubilee Gardens car park off the Promenade in Cleveleys at around 7.30pm on Sunday, November 5. (Picture by JC Photography)The fire broke out at Jubilee Gardens car park off the Promenade in Cleveleys at around 7.30pm on Sunday, November 5. (Picture by JC Photography)
Last night, fire crews fought the blaze with hose reels for around three hours before it was brought under control at around 10pm.

Police closed a number of roads and diverted traffic away from the scene while residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to large plumes of black smoke in the area.

By 11pm, the incident had been reduced to one fire engine with crews damping down until after midnight.

Police remained at the scene overnight to secure the area ahead of a full fire investigation this morning.

Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Wyre Council were approached for further details.