The driver was wanted after allegedly making off from the scene of the tragic crash in St Walburgas Road on Friday evening (November 11).

A 67-year-old man, from Blackpool, was killed after he was struck by a motorcycle which had reportedly been racing a BMW shortly before the crash.

The BMW made off from the scene before emergency services arrived and a police search was launched to trace the driver.

A 40-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested after a BMW allegedly made off from the scene of a fatal crash in St Walburgas Road on Friday, November 11

Today (Monday, November 14), Lancashire Police confirmed they have traced who they believe to be the BMW driver.

“A 40-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,” said a police spokesman.

He was later released under investigation ‘pending further enquiries’, the force added.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Friday’s fatal crash, Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, urged the BMW driver to come forward.

He said: “These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the man and his family at this time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly keen to establish whether the motorcyclist and BMW car were racing before the collision and would encourage motorists to come forward and assist our enquiries.

“Furthermore, I would make a direct appeal to the BMW driver to contact police immediately.”

You can read our full report on the crash here.