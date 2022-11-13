Police believe that the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been holding onto the outside of a moving taxi. He was then thrown from the vehicle towards a Mercedes car travelling in the opposite direction.

They were called around 12.20am today (Sunday 13) to a report of a serious collision on the Promenade, close to the Sea Life Centre. The driver of the taxi, a 58-year-old man from Blackpool, was not injured, but arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old man from Blackpool, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A third man, aged 45, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

The man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead this morning at Blackpool Promenade near the Sea Life Centre

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage.

Expressing his condolences, Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man involved and his family at this very sad and difficult time. While we have made three arrests, this is a complex investigation and we need people to come forward to tell us what they saw. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0031 of November 13.