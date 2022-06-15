Nicola O'Neill, 39, of Gynn Avenue, Blackpool and Christopher Binnie, 31, of no fixed address, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, June 15).

The pair were arrested in Scotland on Monday (June 13) and charged with wounding a man in his 20s, who was found unconscious in Dickson Road at around 4.25am on Friday (June 10).

Police said the man suffered “a suspected stab wound to his chest” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where his condition is described as ‘stable’.

Police at the scene in Dickson Road on Friday (June 10)

At court, Prosecutor Graham Tindall said the victim had suffered an attack involving ‘broken bottles’.

Brett Chappell, defending the pair, did not make an application for bail.