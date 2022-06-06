Blackpool officers said they are seeing more ‘desperate mums’ stealing to feed their children in the resort and that they are taking a sympathetic approach, as the cost of living crisis is pushing more people to shoplift.

At a meeting of the Talbot ward PACT (police and community together), people heard how the neighbourhood policing team had helped a Blackpool store to tackle thieves that were repeatedly targeting them earlier in 2022.

The manager of Nisa, on Whitegate Drive, went to the group to ask for help, and the police helped to resolve the issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supt Chris Hardy, Blackpool & Fylde Operations Manager

Dave Blacker, organiser of the Talbot Ward PACT, said: “They advised them on how to lay the shop out and take better security measures themselves. It’s about more than just responding to calls. You’re never going to stamp it out altogether but they reduced it a lot.”

But Iain Andrew, a Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, said that shoplifting is getting worse in the resort on the whole.

He said “We’re seeing more people stealing to eat as food and fuel costs rise. It goes hand in hand with the cost of living crisis.”

Figures given out at the meeting on 1 June 2022 showed there was a 139% increase in ‘theft, harassment and threats to kill’ in the Talbot ward.

There were 55 incidents recorded in 2022, compared to 23 in 2021. Most were shoplifting, Sgt Andrew said.

Burglaries have also risen from 6 in 2021, to 14 in 2022.

People at the meeting, held at The Guards Club on Whitegate Drive, expressed concern that some of the shoplifters were acting aggressively, or may be stealing to fund a ‘drug habit’ or other criminal activities.

But the officers noted that while this is sometimes true, they were taking personal circumstances into account where first-time offenders were caught stealing.

Superintendent Chris Hardy, Blackpool & Fylde Operations Manager, said: “There’s been a complete change in the type of items being stolen. We’re seeing more food and nappies and while we are aware of those who are stealing to fund a drug habit, we wouldn’t look to prosecute a mum stealing to feed a child.”

In May, the new HM chief inspector of constabulary, Andy Cooke, advised that Police should use 'discretion' when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid the cost of living crisis,

Andy Cooke told The Guardian: "I think whenever you see an increase in the cost of living or whenever you see more people dropping into poverty, I think you’ll invariably see a rise in crime.

"And that’s going to be a challenge for policing to deal with."

Speaking about his advice for officers, Mr Cooke added: "What they’ve got to bear in mind is what is the best thing for the community, and that individual, in the way they deal with those issues. And I certainly fully support police officers using their discretion – and they need to use discretion more often."

Mr Cooke said he was not 'giving a carte blanche for people to go out shoplifting', but wanted officers to ensure cases were 'dealt with in the best way possible'. He added that he hoped to pull the current 6 per cent charge rate for recorded offences up to 20 per cent, and to ensure every burglary victim should receive a visit from police.

But in response, policing minister Kit Malthouse has told officers NOT to let shoplifters off if they are stealing food out of desperation during the cost-of-living crisis.

Asked if ministers will ensure police do not turn a blind eye to shoplifters stealing food, he replied: “Absolutely right. In fact I wrote to chief constables just a year or so ago saying they should not be ignoring those seemingly small crimes.”

On Mr Cooke’s warning crime will rise due to the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Malthouse added: “I’m afraid I find it a bit old-fashioned thinking. We first of all believe the law should be blind and police officers should operate without fear or favour in prosecution of the law.