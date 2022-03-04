A meeting of the Talbot ward PACT (police and community together) heard first hand about powers which are being used to crack down on anti-social behaviour, including residents who allow their properties to fall into neglect.

But people attending the meeting held at The Guards Club on Whitegate Drive heard some issues continued to be a problem including shoplifting.

The owners of one nearby store said they had been the victim of repeated shoplifting with some offenders acting aggressively when confronted.

Police and council enforcement teams are jointly working to clean up the town centre

Neighbourhood police officers pledged to meet with the traders to help them better protect their shop.

Tim Coglan, public protection manager at Blackpool Council, said a wide range of powers were being used to clean up the streets including court action against beggars, one of whom threatened to stab a police officer.

Other action has included using powers to tackle anti-social behaviour at properties on Palatine Road and Livingstone Road, seizing a large amount of food including meat illegally imported from the Philippines, and uncovering a large amount of counterfeit Yellow Tail wine.

Another operation had focused on under-age piercing including a facial piercing which was carried out on a teenager.

The meeting also heard police patrols had been stepped up around Coronation Street and Charnley Road after reports of drug dealing with several arrests made for the cultivation of Cannabis.

Residents were told further action to improve the town centre and surrounding neighbourhoods included the creation of an Area Intervention Team to target nuisance hotspots.

A grant of £550,000 from the government’s Safer Streets Fund will be used for initiatives including better lighting and a safer taxi scheme.

Blackpool Council’s bid for the cash was backed by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lancashire Andrew Snowden who also attended the meeting.

He said one of his priorities was to invest in neighbourhood policing.

He said: “Neighbourhood policing is a priority for me in terms of dealing with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing, collecting intelligence and understanding where the difficult people are.