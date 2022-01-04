Blackpool murder victim Malcolm Frary pictured for first time after two men arrested by police

The body of Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at his home in Eccleston Road after emergency services attended at around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1).

The cause of his death has not been revealed by police at this stage, but a murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination.

Two men, aged 51 and 43, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Monday evening (January 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives urged anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street on New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1) to come forward.

Officers also appealed to anyone living in the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas of South Shore, who saw any unusual behaviour, to get in contact.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far but would ask anyone living and passing through these areas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to think long and hard - did they see any unusual activity or persons acting suspiciously between these dates?

A picture of Malcolm Frary was released for the first time by police as a murder investigation continued in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Any information, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant, could be vital to our investigation.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that any information they give will be treated in confidence."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1276 of January 1.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The body of Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at his home in Eccleston Road at around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1)

Police also encouraged anyone with dashcam footage to use the Major Incident Public Portal via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020121W10-PO.