A Blackpool man has been jailed for life for murdering a woman after offering her a place to stay.

Alexander Hindley, 35, murdered Alison Dodds, 51, at his home on Redcar Road, Blackpool in September last year.

Social workers, who had called at the address to see Ms Dodds, found her body beneath a pile of blankets and duvets on the morning of September 21, 2023.

Alexander Hindley has been jailed for life for murdering Alison Dodds (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Hindley arrived at the property before police arrived, but the social workers refused him entry.

Officers found Ms Dodds had been subjected to a "violent and sustained assault".

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was strangulation, smothering and blunt chest trauma.

Hindley was arrested in Cleveleys three days later. He made no comment in police interview.

When officers examined CCTV it showed Ms Dodds enter the address at 4.30pm on September 20 and not leave again.

Hindley was the only person to be seen coming and going from the property after the time she entered the house and before her body was discovered.

In February this year, Hindley pleaded guilty to her murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months on Wendesday.

Keith Rennison, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: "This is a deeply distressing case whereby a woman, who was vulnerable due to experiencing housing issues, was brutally attacked by someone she trusted after being offered a safe place to stay.

"Alexander Hindley has shown no remorse for his violent actions. But today he must face up to the consequences of what he has done.