Detectives make an arrest in Alison Dodds murder inquiry

Today, detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of murder.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the murder of woman in her 50s in Blackpool have made an arrest.

Lancashire Police were called shortly before 11am on Thursday 21st September to an address on Redcar Road to a report that a woman, now identified as 51-year-old Alison Dodds, had sadly been found deceased in a flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed she had been the victim of an assault as she has suffered serious injuries. A home office post mortem has established that she has died as a result of these injuries.

Ms Dodds family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Today, detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team, said: “The victim in this case has suffered some horrific injuries and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. However, my thoughts do remain with Alison’s friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fast-moving investigation and although we have now made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in contact with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciated the support already given to us by many of the people in the community surrounding the address.

"The community should also be reassured that police will remain visible in the area. They are there to keep you safe, so do speak to them with any concerns or information you may have.”