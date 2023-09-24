Tributes and condolences flood in after Lancashire Police launch murder investigation into death of woman

Tributes have started to flood in after Lancashire Police announced that they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Blackpool woman Alison Dodds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called out to Redcar Road, Blackpool at 10:56am on Thursday (September 21st) by the North West Ambulance Service, which had reported an unexpected death.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman in her 50s who has now been identified as Alison Dodds. The post mortem revealed that she suffered multiple injuries, with the authorities now treating her death as suspicious and asking for the public’s help with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at an address on Redcar Road on Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Thomas wrote on Facebook “Heartbreaking news. RIP. Heartfelt thoughts with family and friends, fly high,” while Teresa Wilson added “What has this world become? So sad, RIP.”

Trish Connor wrote “Condolences to Alison’s family. I hope you find the culprits quickly,” while KellyAnne Walsh commented “Shocking,” and Els Rach wrote “How very sad.” Samantha Curtis added “Another one. What is Blackpool coming to?” while Tracey Jenkinson commented “Very sad. Her poor family. Scary place we live in nowadays.”

June Stoodley said “RIP Alison, fly high, will get justice for you,” while Heather O Hanlon said “RIP Alison, you were a true diamond.”

The murder investigation comes off the back of other recent incidents in the Gynn Square area, with police having also found a man in his 50s found dead inside a flat.

Police at an address on Redcar Road on Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance were seen close to Warbreck Hill last Thursday September 21 but, following police investigations, officers now believe his death was non suspicious.