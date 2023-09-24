Tributes and condolences flood in after Lancashire Police launch murder investigation into death of woman
Officers were called out to Redcar Road, Blackpool at 10:56am on Thursday (September 21st) by the North West Ambulance Service, which had reported an unexpected death.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman in her 50s who has now been identified as Alison Dodds. The post mortem revealed that she suffered multiple injuries, with the authorities now treating her death as suspicious and asking for the public’s help with their enquiries.
The murder investigation comes off the back of other recent incidents in the Gynn Square area, with police having also found a man in his 50s found dead inside a flat.
Three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance were seen close to Warbreck Hill last Thursday September 21 but, following police investigations, officers now believe his death was non suspicious.
There was also extensive recent police and forensic activity in the Seafield Road area in connection with the murder of Eddie Forrester.