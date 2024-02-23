Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on February 19, 2023.

Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

Mr Harley was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.

A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed that Anthony died as a result of blunt force head trauma.

Harry Fowle, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding on February 20.

He was later charged with manslaughter following Mr Harley's death.

Fowle, of Brook Street, Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court today where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at the same court on May 21.