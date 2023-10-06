Lancashire Police charge Blackpool town centre assault suspect with manslaughter of Anthony Harley
Mr Harley, 53, from Blackpool, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on Sunday, February 19.
Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.
He was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.
On February 20, a day after the attack, a 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.
Today (October 6), Lancashire Police said their suspect – Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool – has been charged with manslaughter.
He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with the manslaughter of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.
"Mr Harley, 53, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in the resort at about 8.35pm on February 19 of this year.
"He sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on March 17.
“A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, with manslaughter.
“He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.
"Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”