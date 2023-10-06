A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Harley, 53, from Blackpool, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on Sunday, February 19.

Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.

Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly died on March 17. Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, has since been charged with his manslaughter.

On February 20, a day after the attack, a 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Today (October 6), Lancashire Police said their suspect – Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool – has been charged with manslaughter.

He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.

Police statement

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with the manslaughter of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mr Harley, 53, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in the resort at about 8.35pm on February 19 of this year.

"He sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on March 17.

“A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, with manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.