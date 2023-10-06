News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Lancashire Police charge Blackpool town centre assault suspect with manslaughter of Anthony Harley

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Harley, 53, from Blackpool, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on Sunday, February 19.

Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.

Most Popular
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly died on March 17. Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, has since been charged with his manslaughter.Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly died on March 17. Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, has since been charged with his manslaughter.
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly died on March 17. Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, has since been charged with his manslaughter.

On February 20, a day after the attack, a 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Today (October 6), Lancashire Police said their suspect – Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool – has been charged with manslaughter.

He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.

Police statement

Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with the manslaughter of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.

Hide Ad

"Mr Harley, 53, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in the resort at about 8.35pm on February 19 of this year.

"He sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on March 17.

“A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, with manslaughter.

Hide Ad

“He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 4.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.

"Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”