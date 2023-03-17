News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Blackpool man Anthony Harley dies month after town centre assault

A man who was assaulted in Blackpool last month has sadly died.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT

Anthony Harley, from Blackpool, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on Sunday, February 19.

The 53-year-old, known to his friends as Archie, suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack, but sadly passed away this morning (Friday, March 17).

Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on Sunday, February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly passed away this morning (Friday, March 17)
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on Sunday, February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly passed away this morning (Friday, March 17)
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre on Sunday, February 19. He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack but sadly passed away this morning (Friday, March 17)
Most Popular

This morning, his sister Debby said she and her family have been left “absolutely heartbroken” by Anthony's tragic passing.

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed and a Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish Mr Harley’s cause of death.

Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and remains on police bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Read More
Armed Fleetwood gang: House terrorised and vehicle torched as 20 males prowl thr...

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “Mr Harley very sadly passed away in hospital earlier today and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"While we have made an arrest our enquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to come forward and speak to us.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.