Anthony Harley, from Blackpool, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on Sunday, February 19.

The 53-year-old, known to his friends as Archie, suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

He had been in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital since the attack, but sadly passed away this morning (Friday, March 17).

This morning, his sister Debby said she and her family have been left “absolutely heartbroken” by Anthony's tragic passing.

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed and a Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish Mr Harley’s cause of death.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and remains on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “Mr Harley very sadly passed away in hospital earlier today and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"While we have made an arrest our enquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023.