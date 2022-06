Joey Hoban, 35, of Central Drive, is alleged to have controlled her use of a phone, stopped her leaving her home and emotional control over her.

Hoban is also charged with assaulting the woman by throwing a speaker at her.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He faces a third charge of perverting the course of justice.