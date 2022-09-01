Blackpool girl arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following violent Prom attack video

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However at 4:25 pm, Blackpool Police confirmed they had arrested a second teenager, a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of conspiracy to rob as well.

Police believe the girl, who is currently in custody, was the individual who filmed the incident.

They added that the 16-year-old boy today appeared at magistrates’ court and has been remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on September 15.

The boy, from Blackpool, was quickly identified as a suspect after police viewed the “disturbing and inexcusable” video.

Detectives said the level of violence displayed by the suspect could have killed the man.

Taking to Facebook this afternoon, Blackpool Police added: “Some people have been asking why the boy has been charged with robbery. Robbery is a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The offence is committed when someone steals from another while threatening or using force against the victim.

"When we have reviewed all the evidence, we will of course consider any other appropriate charges.

“Once again, we would like to stress that such levels of violence will not be tolerated in our communities and we will relentlessly pursue those who commit such heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting log 0200 of August 31.