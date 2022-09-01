Blackpool girl arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following violent Prom attack video
After a video surfaced online showing a man being savagely beaten and robbed on Blackpool Prom, a Blackpool girl has now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.
Earlier today, Blackpool Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with robbery following the shocking video.
However at 4:25 pm, Blackpool Police confirmed they had arrested a second teenager, a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of conspiracy to rob as well.
Police believe the girl, who is currently in custody, was the individual who filmed the incident.
They added that the 16-year-old boy today appeared at magistrates’ court and has been remanded into custody.
He is next due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on September 15.
Read More
The boy, from Blackpool, was quickly identified as a suspect after police viewed the “disturbing and inexcusable” video.
Detectives said the level of violence displayed by the suspect could have killed the man.
Taking to Facebook this afternoon, Blackpool Police added: “Some people have been asking why the boy has been charged with robbery. Robbery is a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The offence is committed when someone steals from another while threatening or using force against the victim.
"When we have reviewed all the evidence, we will of course consider any other appropriate charges.
“Once again, we would like to stress that such levels of violence will not be tolerated in our communities and we will relentlessly pursue those who commit such heinous crimes.”
Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting log 0200 of August 31.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.