News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Numerous food handling premises in Blackpool were given a rating this month but we've collated the 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and food retailers.

Blackpool food hygiene: The 18 restaurants, takeaways, and hotels to have a new rating published in August

Throughout the month of August, 18 restaurants, takeaways, and hotels across Blackpool received new star ratings for their food hygiene.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:58 pm

Officials from the Food Standards Agency scored food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

They also looked at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Of these Blackpool businesses, fifteen were rated 5/5, whilst two were given a three star rating and another two.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2022:

1. Ascot Hotel

Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 7 Alexandra Road, Blackpool FY1 6BU. 5/5 on August 16 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Birch Villa Hotel

Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 32 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 2 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Blue Bell Hotel

Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 13 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 9 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. By the seaside

Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 22 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 2 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
BlackpoolOfficialsFood Standards Agency
Next Page
Page 1 of 5