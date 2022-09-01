Officials from the Food Standards Agency scored food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

They also looked at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Of these Blackpool businesses, fifteen were rated 5/5, whilst two were given a three star rating and another two.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2022:

1. Ascot Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 7 Alexandra Road, Blackpool FY1 6BU. 5/5 on August 16 2022.

2. Birch Villa Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 32 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 2 2022.

3. Blue Bell Hotel Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 13 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 9 2022.

4. By the seaside Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house. 22 St Chads Road, Blackpool FY1 6BP. 5/5 on August 2 2022.