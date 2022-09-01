Blackpool boy arrested and charged after shocking video appears online showing violent Prom attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage, which police have described as ‘truly shocking’, has been circulating on social media and shows a man being attacked by a youth near the RNLI lifeboat station on Wednesday morning (August 31).

The incident was witnessed by members of the public who reported it to police and the victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He suffered a number of broken bones and nasty cuts and bruises, but police say his injuries are not life threatening.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery after a video circulated on social media showing a man being assaulted and robbed on Blackpool Prom on Wednesday morning (August 31)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After viewing the ‘disturbing’ video – which was allegedly filmed by the suspect’s accomplice - detectives said the appaling level of violence displayed by the suspect could have killed the man.

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested at an address in the resort a short time later.

He has been charged with robbery and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, September 1).

Det Supt Becky Smith said: “The level of violence displayed by this suspect against a completely defenceless man who is sat down minding his own business is quite frankly extremely disturbing and inexcusable.

"The fact that an accomplice sees fit to stand nearby watching and actually filming this despicable incident, making no attempt to stop it or offer any assistance to the male who is clearly seriously injured, makes this crime even worse.

“In almost 29 years of policing in Blackpool I have witnessed some significantly traumatic and distressing incidents and we are extremely fortunate that I am not standing here today leading a murder enquiry and providing support to a bereaved family.

"The fact that this isn’t the case has no bearing on the actions of the suspect who left the victim seriously injured with no regard to the condition he had been left in.

“Anyone who thinks this level of violence is acceptable is wrong and we simply will not tolerate it in our communities.

"We join the police to ensure that those responsible for the most serious offences against our communities are identified and brought to justice and I will ensure that is the case.

“I would like to thank those who have contacted us with information and would urge anyone who has further information or witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0200 of August 31.