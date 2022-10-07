Blackpool biker downed 12 pints and whiskey the night before crash
A 30-year-old motorcyclist downed 12 pints the night before he smashed into a parked car in Blackpool.
Tyler Rosbottom was almost three times over the limit when he overshot a corner and crashed his bike, Blackpool Magistrates heard today (Friday, October 7).
The court heard that the 30-year-old from Brendon Walk, Blackpool had binged on a dozen pints and some whiskey the previous night.
Rosbottom was banned from driving for two years and was placed on an alcohol abstinence tag for sixty days.