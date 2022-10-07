Tyler Rosbottom was almost three times over the limit when he overshot a corner and crashed his bike, Blackpool Magistrates heard today (Friday, October 7).

The court heard that the 30-year-old from Brendon Walk, Blackpool had binged on a dozen pints and some whiskey the previous night.

Rosbottom was banned from driving for two years and was placed on an alcohol abstinence tag for sixty days.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He was also ordered to pay £199 costs.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "He will be able to use a bicycle to get to work."