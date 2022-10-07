News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool biker downed 12 pints and whiskey the night before crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist downed 12 pints the night before he smashed into a parked car in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:09 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:15 pm

Tyler Rosbottom was almost three times over the limit when he overshot a corner and crashed his bike, Blackpool Magistrates heard today (Friday, October 7).

The court heard that the 30-year-old from Brendon Walk, Blackpool had binged on a dozen pints and some whiskey the previous night.

Rosbottom was banned from driving for two years and was placed on an alcohol abstinence tag for sixty days.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He was also ordered to pay £199 costs.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "He will be able to use a bicycle to get to work."

You can read more of the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in our round-up here.