Dean Anderson, a 28-year-old convicted paedophile living in Bairstow Street, near Central Pier, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Thursday, October 6).

Anderson, formerly of Fleetwood, was charged with possessing extreme child pornography and pleaded guilty to seven charges.

He admitted owning a huge collection of ‘depraved pornography’, including images of a person performing a sex act with a snake.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He faces further charges of making and possessing over 1,100 indecent images.

Anderson also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Crown Court in 2019 by failing to inform police he had an internet cloud account and possessed an Amazon tablet.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said police regard Anderson as a ‘high risk offender’ and officers regularly visit his address to monitor his activity.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, December 2.

Lancashire Police say Anderson’s mugshot can only be published after he has received his custodial sentence.

Previous convictions

Anderson has been subject to sex offence prevention orders since 2015 and has been brought before Magistrates on a number of occasions for breaching conditions imposed by the court.

In 2016, aged 22 and living in Fleetwood, Anderson was arrested and brought before the court where he admitted breaching the sexual offences prevention order imposed on him the previous year.

In 2018, whilst living in Livingstone Road, Blackpool, he was again arrested for breaching the court order by failing to surrender internet enabled devices when requested by police.